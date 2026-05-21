Overlooked Dog Finally Finds Forever Home After Long Wait in Shelter

Watching a dog wait and wait…and wait to be adopted is enough to tug at the heartstrings of any person.

But you gotta keep the faith and believe that every special pooch out there will find a loving home one day.

A series of TikTok videos documented the journey of a dog named Marge who kept getting overlooked…until her lucky day arrived.

In the first video, the text overlay reads, “Why didn’t anyone want to adopt me? I even wore my vest.”

How sad!

The caption told viewers this was Marge’s second adoption event, but no one was interested in taking her home.

I mean, just take a look at that sweet face!

Another text overlay reads, “Maybe tomorrow, Marge.”

Another video showed Marge on the New York City subway, again wearing a vest that says, “Adopt Me.”

The text overlay reads, “POV: Marge after wearing the vest. Showing up to the weekly adoption event. Still…not getting adopted…”

Okay, this was starting to get ridiculous.

What kind of person wouldn’t want to adopt the one-and-only Marge?!?!

The caption reads, “She hasn’t been chosen yet, but she’s ready when someone is.”

But the third video finally gave viewers some wonderful news…

And we know you’re all here for it!

Marge stood on a sidewalk in the snow and the text overlay reads, “She’s been adopted!”

The video’s caption reads, “Marge is adopted. She’s off to New Jersey to live a beautiful life with her forever mom! Thank you to everyone who made this happen!”

It’s okay to admit that this story caused you to cry just a little bit.

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And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer nailed it.

The folks who adopted Marge are lucky to have such a beautiful pooch!