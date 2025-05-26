Her Neighbor Complained About Her Cooking, And Asked Her Not To Cook After 9PM. But She Stood Her Ground And Kept Her Schedule.

We all have our daily routines and schedules, so what would you do if a neighbor asked you to completely change your schedule because your current schedule bothered them? Would you comply or ignore them?

This woman was simply trying to stay on track with her health goals while working several jobs, but her neighbor complained about the way her food smelled.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to alter my cooking habits at home for a neighbor. I live in a 100+ unit apartment complex. My neighbor has asked me not to cook after 9 pm because the smell bothers her and her husband next door.

This woman sticks to the same diet every day.

I am on a diet. I basically cook chicken with salt/pepper/garlic and zucchini/squash. I do this every night, around 8 to 11 pm. I eat two meals a day which I cook in my home.

She thought the neighbor’s request was unreasonable.

I also work multiple jobs. I understand that smelling the same thing every day can be repetitive. However, it seems thoroughly unreasonable asking somebody to change their life schedule in their own home to accommodate your preference.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s being a jerk for not granting this request.

She even suggested that I meal prep and only eat reheated food at night. I am adhering to all building rules and am well within my rights to refuse this request. But AITA for doing so?

If the neighbor doesn’t like the smell, the neighbor can buy some air freshener.

Let’s check out what other people say on Reddit.

Someone else’s comfort shouldn’t come at the cost of your entire schedule.

