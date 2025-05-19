Her Neighbors Refused To Keep Their Kids Off Of Her Property, So She Built A Fence To Keep Them Out

When you have a large and beautiful yard, kids will sometimes want to use it to play various games.

What would you do if you asked the parents to keep their kids out because you liked to work from home in your backyard, and the kids made that impossible, but the parents refused?

That is the situation the homeowner in this story was in, so she built a fence to keep them out, and now the neighbors are upset because the fence ruined the view from their homes, and the kids have nowhere to play.

Check it out.

AITA for building a fence around my backyard and keeping it despite my neighbors protests? I live on the outskirts of a big town/small city making me one of the few people with a big yard. I live on top of a little hill and my yard is really big and runs all the way to a small wooded area and then the field next to it is also mine. It pretty much cuts my neighbors yard off (Think like an upside down L shaped yard).

This sounds lovely.

One of the major draws of the area I live in is it’s lovely view. It was also a big part of why I chose to live here. Most of my neighbors have no fences. Before Corona, I was only really home in the evening and weekends. Corona has forced me to work at home pretty much all the time (I only have to come to the office once a week at most) as a result I have started making a lot more use of well my house lol, this includes the yard.

Working from home can be very pleasurable.

I got a back porch and I have noticed that I love sitting outside with my work laptop and a cup of coffee so that is what I have been doing. The problem is, because I was not home much I barely do any gardening aside from cutting the grass, which means my yard, especially the portion at the back with the turn, is a perfect soccer field for the neighborhood kids. My neighbors kids are using it pretty much all the time. I even caught them dragging a goalpost into it. I went to talk to the neighbors as I am not happy with random people using my yard and even less happy about not being able to work because of a horde of screaming kids in my yard even if it isn’t fenced.

Some parents are useless.

But I was met with the whole “Kids will be kids, they don’t have anything else to do for fun right now, don’t worry, you are not using it anyways.” I told them I did not want them using it regardless, but as you can guess by me writing this post the kids kept using it.

This will solve the problem.

So, I put up a big wooden fence (The preassembled ones where you just gotta put in the posts and drill in the big wooden panels). It was quite a lot of work while only being able to ask 2 friends for help, but after a few days I was done. My neighbors kept coming out to complain, begging me to remove it etc claiming they now didn’t even have a view.

Their yard is what it always has been, not her problem.

I figured they were overreacting but now that I am done their yard is literally tiny and their view went from a beatiful hilly landscape with woods, to the top of a wooden screen meanwhile my view is still the same. Their kids have since come over to ask to play in my yard as have a ton of other neighborhood kids as have their parents who were angry their kids now have nowhere safe to play and I am starting to feel guilty.

She has every right to put up a fence, especially if the neighbors refused to respect her property.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

No more free playground.

The entitled neighbors got what they had coming.

Exactly, she asked nicely, they refused.

It is a yard, not a public park.

This person says she may be liable for injuries.

Did they really just expect her to let their kids use the yard as a playground?

Most people would take issue with that to some degree.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.