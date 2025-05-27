Her Parents Refused To Pay For A School Trip, But She Took A Free Ticket From Her Teacher. Now They’re Accused Her Of Making Them Look Bad.

Family pride can be a double-edged sword, especially when it impacts a teen’s burgeoning interests.

After her parents deny her the chance to attend a class trip, a teenager decides to take a free ticket instead, only to face their wrath for doing what she felt was right.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for accepting money from a teacher after my parents said no? I (17F) have always had a love for science. This year, I am taking a Marine Biology elective and it has been a blast! The content is very different from the typical science courses offered at my school, but that’s what I like about it. Next month, after AP exams, the class will be going on a field trip.

She excitedly tells her parents about the trip, but they aren’t happy about the cost.

When I heard about the trip, I was very excited and had my parents sign my waiver right away. The trip is $45. When my parents learned the trip isn’t free, they told me I could no longer go.

She was disappointed, but decided to move on.

I was a bit confused because my parents had never rejected academic field trips and had paid for more expensive non-academic trips before. I respected their decision.

That is, until her teacher presented her with another opportunity to attend.

However, when I told my teacher why I could no longer attend, she told me about how the school sponsors extra tickets and that there were some unclaimed ones.

When I told my parents about this, they told me not to accept “handouts” because it would be embarrassing for them.

Their point felt a bit self-centered, so I submitted my waiver and accepted the free ticket. Last week, my parents got the confirmation email about the trip.

Now she’s paying the price for her decision.

For the past ~3 days, they have been calling me ungrateful and spoiled for doing this behind their back.

They have also been trying to make an example of me to anyone who will listen. At first, I felt bold and empowered for signing up for the trip, but now I am not sure if I made the right choice. AITA?

It’s an educational field trip, not a rave!

Reddit is sure to have a lot to say.

These parents said no for all the wrong reasons.

Who could be so up in arms about an educational field trip?

Turns out, this teen may have a bit of leverage here.

It’s clear their decision was more about them than about the teen.

She may have gained a free ticket, but she still paid the cost.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.