Her Roommate Claimed The Couch That Belongs To Another Roommate, So This Woman Devised A Plan To Hide It Until That They Move Out

Dividing shared items among roommates can be messy.

This woman has a roommate who got a free couch from their work, but now another roommate is trying to sell the couch, claiming the couch is theirs.

Is the roommate in the right, or should the other roommates do something drastic to prevent her from selling the couch?

Check out the full story to decide.

AITAH for hiding a couch from my roommate that’s trying to sell it? I live in a house with four roommates. About a year ago, roommate “A” got a really nice, sectional couch for free from her work. It ended up being worth $7,000. It was crazy, and we all felt really grateful.

Another roommate paid to move the couch to their house.

We had to rent a u-haul in order to move it. Roommate “N” ended up paying for it, driving it, and coordinating it, but myself and roommate “A” helped physically move the couch with “N”. In order to cover the cost of the u-haul ($200), roommate “N” sold our old couch. Once we all moved out, we’d sell the nice couch and split the profits.

“N” is planning on selling the couch without telling the rest of them.

Now, roommate “N” is moving out before the rest of us. They are planning on taking/selling the couch. I only found out because I saw it listed on Facebook for $2000. They didn’t tell us their plan.

“N” claims the couch is theirs because they paid for the transport.

Roommate “N” is claiming that the couch is theirs because they paid for the u-haul, and apparently the old couch only sold for $55, which didn’t cover the cost. They didn’t ask to be reimbursed a year ago. They are refusing to let us pay them back $150 or even $200 now.

Now, this woman plans to hide the couch from “N” until they move out.

They’re digging their heels in so hard and hell bent on taking the couch. AITA for planning on moving the couch? Roommate “A” and I will move it into a storage unit while they’re away. We’ll keep it there until they move out, and leave them $200 in cash instead.

I think it’s fair to pay her back for the moving truck rental in exchange for keeping the couch. It’s not fair for her to leave them couchless and keep all of the profit for herself.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person shares their analytical decision.

While this person advises to press charges.

N is pretty entitled, says this person.

People are telling her to go and hide the couch.

Finally, short and simple.

When dealing with somebody who does things covertly, it’s best to play their own game.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.