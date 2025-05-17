Her Sister Bailed Out Of Being Her Maid of Honor, And Now That It’s Her Turn She’s Thinking Of Doing The Same

Strap in everybody, because this story literally involved a dead dog, maybe the most tear-jerking story element in the world.

It’s a doozy.

AITA for telling my sister I won’t be her maid of honor because she didn’t come to my wedding due to her dog dying?

Yeah, take a deep breath.

So I (28F) got married last year. It was a small but beautiful ceremony with our closest family and friends. My older sister (32F) and I have always had a complicated relationship, we’re close, but she’s also extremely emotional and kind of dramatic. She was supposed to be my maid of honor.

But then, a personal tragedy struck.

Two days before my wedding, her 14 year old dog passed away unexpectedly. I was obviously sympathetic, but she called me sobbing, saying she couldn’t emotionally handle coming to the wedding because she was too devastated. I tried to talk her down, even offered to have someone bring her home early if it was too much, but she refused and didn’t show up. It hurt. A lot. She missed one of the biggest days of my life, and I had no maid of honor. We didn’t talk much after that.

I think it’s fair to say not EVERYONE would need to skip a wedding over a lost pet, but some might.

A few months ago, she got engaged and just last week asked me to be her maid of honor. I told her I couldn’t. I said I still felt hurt she missed my wedding, and while I love her, I just couldn’t pretend like everything was fine. She got extremely upset, said I was being cold and petty, and that her dog was like her child. Our parents are pressuring me to just be the bigger person. I honestly don’t know anymore. AITA for saying no?

Let’s see what the comments say:

She may have had no good options.

Animals aren’t people, but they can very much be family.

You gotta consider what this will solve.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go hug my cats.

This would be pretty petty.

