May 16, 2025 at 11:15 pm

Her Sister Bailed Out Of Being Her Maid of Honor, And Now That It’s Her Turn She’s Thinking Of Doing The Same

by Ben Auxier

Strap in everybody, because this story literally involved a dead dog, maybe the most tear-jerking story element in the world.

It’s a doozy.

AITA for telling my sister I won’t be her maid of honor because she didn’t come to my wedding due to her dog dying?

Yeah, take a deep breath.

So I (28F) got married last year.

It was a small but beautiful ceremony with our closest family and friends.

My older sister (32F) and I have always had a complicated relationship, we’re close, but she’s also extremely emotional and kind of dramatic.

She was supposed to be my maid of honor.

But then, a personal tragedy struck.

Two days before my wedding, her 14 year old dog passed away unexpectedly.

I was obviously sympathetic, but she called me sobbing, saying she couldn’t emotionally handle coming to the wedding because she was too devastated.

I tried to talk her down, even offered to have someone bring her home early if it was too much, but she refused and didn’t show up.

It hurt. A lot. She missed one of the biggest days of my life, and I had no maid of honor.

We didn’t talk much after that.

I think it’s fair to say not EVERYONE would need to skip a wedding over a lost pet, but some might.

A few months ago, she got engaged and just last week asked me to be her maid of honor.

I told her I couldn’t.

I said I still felt hurt she missed my wedding, and while I love her, I just couldn’t pretend like everything was fine.

She got extremely upset, said I was being cold and petty, and that her dog was like her child.

Our parents are pressuring me to just be the bigger person.

I honestly don’t know anymore. AITA for saying no?

Let’s see what the comments say:

2025 04 27 14 52 09 Her Sister Bailed Out Of Being Her Maid of Honor, And Now That Its Her Turn Shes Thinking Of Doing The Same

She may have had no good options.

2025 04 27 14 52 29 Her Sister Bailed Out Of Being Her Maid of Honor, And Now That Its Her Turn Shes Thinking Of Doing The Same

Animals aren’t people, but they can very much be family.

2025 04 27 14 52 48 Her Sister Bailed Out Of Being Her Maid of Honor, And Now That Its Her Turn Shes Thinking Of Doing The Same

You gotta consider what this will solve.

2025 04 27 14 53 16 Her Sister Bailed Out Of Being Her Maid of Honor, And Now That Its Her Turn Shes Thinking Of Doing The Same

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go hug my cats.

This would be pretty petty.

