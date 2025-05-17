Her Sister Bailed Out Of Being Her Maid of Honor, And Now That It’s Her Turn She’s Thinking Of Doing The Same
Strap in everybody, because this story literally involved a dead dog, maybe the most tear-jerking story element in the world.
AITA for telling my sister I won’t be her maid of honor because she didn’t come to my wedding due to her dog dying?
Yeah, take a deep breath.
So I (28F) got married last year.
It was a small but beautiful ceremony with our closest family and friends.
My older sister (32F) and I have always had a complicated relationship, we’re close, but she’s also extremely emotional and kind of dramatic.
She was supposed to be my maid of honor.
But then, a personal tragedy struck.
Two days before my wedding, her 14 year old dog passed away unexpectedly.
I was obviously sympathetic, but she called me sobbing, saying she couldn’t emotionally handle coming to the wedding because she was too devastated.
I tried to talk her down, even offered to have someone bring her home early if it was too much, but she refused and didn’t show up.
It hurt. A lot. She missed one of the biggest days of my life, and I had no maid of honor.
We didn’t talk much after that.
I think it’s fair to say not EVERYONE would need to skip a wedding over a lost pet, but some might.
A few months ago, she got engaged and just last week asked me to be her maid of honor.
I told her I couldn’t.
I said I still felt hurt she missed my wedding, and while I love her, I just couldn’t pretend like everything was fine.
She got extremely upset, said I was being cold and petty, and that her dog was like her child.
Our parents are pressuring me to just be the bigger person.
I honestly don’t know anymore. AITA for saying no?
Let’s see what the comments say:
She may have had no good options.
Animals aren’t people, but they can very much be family.
You gotta consider what this will solve.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go hug my cats.
This would be pretty petty.
