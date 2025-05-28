Her Sister Has Been Trying To Pry Private Company Information From Her, So She Lied To Shut Her Up

Some people would do anything to get the information they want.

This woman was asked by her sister about the shares of the family company.

She said it’s not her business.

But her sister kept asking, so she lied to shut her sister up.

Did she do the right thing? Read the full story below.

AITA not telling my sister who owns the shares in family company My father has had a company for many, many years. A few years ago, I started helping him out with it as he is aging. Recently, he started estate planning. He decided to gift half his shares to the family while he’s still alive.

This woman created a gift letter containing some information.

So, I created a gift letter. It outlined how many shares the company has. It also showed how many are in my father’s name, and it detailed how he was wanting to divide them between his 12 heirs. There were 100k shares not in my father’s name. This means someone else owns them.

But her sister wanted to know more.

After I sent out the letter, my sister immediately asked how can she cash in her shares, and she asked who owns the other 100k. I explained to her how the selling of shares would work because we are a private company.

Her sister kept pushing.

I went on to say that the extra 100k are not part of dad’s holdings, so there is no impact on her inheritance. She pushed and pushed and asked why it is a secret. She said she has the right to know. I came back with, “No, you don’t have any rights to know who owns those shares.” It’s like wanting to know who owns all the Amazon shares.

She finally gave her sister an answer.

She continued to push. She then started throwing other things out about our past. She and I have always had a difficult relationship. Finally, I got mad and told her I own them.

But it wasn’t completely true.

Then, she asked, “Why was that so freaking hard?” I replied, “Because it is none of your business.” Anyhow, I don’t own them, but I own some of them. But in any case, she has now gone to my dad and my other sister bad-mouthing me.

She’s second-guessing herself.

I am done with her, but at the back of my mind, I keep wondering if maybe I am the jerk. Maybe I should have told her who owns the shares even though she has never had any involvement in the company at all. So, AITA?

It’s really none of her sister’s business.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

I don’t see what the big deal is, says this person.

Uh oh! People are calling her out.

Finally, short and straightforward.

It’s better to remain quiet than to lie.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.