Her Sister Willed All Assets To Her So She Could Distribute Them To Family, But She Wants To Keep Everything For Herself

Distribution of inheritance has been known to tear families apart.

This woman will receive all her dying sister’s assets, but her sister expects her to distribute it to their family, not keep all of it for herself.

She’s thinking about keeping all of it for herself.

Should she do that? Read the full story below.

AITA for keeping assets that were willed to me by my sister? My 74-year-old sister is in the final stages of breast cancer. She is beginning to talk about her final wishes. About 15 years ago, I was married to someone. He is very successful. About that time, she made a will leaving everything to me.

This woman has a dire financial situation.

Since that time, my circumstances have changed drastically. I went through a terrible divorce. It left me in a very difficult financial situation, and I have a special-needs child to care for.

Her sister expects her to distribute the assets to the family.

My sister has stated that she left everything to me. She was assuming that I would distribute it to family however I saw fit; although, I know I have no legal obligation to do this.

Her sister wanted her to give some to their stepbrother.

I am dumbfounded and hurt. This money could help me in so many ways, but she wants to leave some to my 79-year-old stepbrother. He has no children and never married. He lives a very simple life off the grid in Montana. He is not in need of any money.

Their stepbrother owed her money previously.

During my marriage, I lent the same brother $10,000. Another inheritance came in, so I asked him if he could please pay me back because my financial situation was dire.

He never paid her back.

His response? “It wasn’t really your money to give me, anyway because you weren’t working. It was your ex-husband who earned the money.” In fact, my ex-husband didn’t even know about it because this was taken out of my personal allowance.

Now, she doesn’t want to share her sister’s money with him.

He never would have wanted me to give it to my brother. I know I have no legal obligation to anyone else here, but do I have a moral one?

That’s a tough situation.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

Honoring a loved one’s dying wishes is the least one can do.

