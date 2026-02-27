The Colors Green And Blue Are Quite Distinct. Or Are They? The Way People See Colors Varies Widely Based On Culture, Vision, And More.

When you look at an object, the chances are that you can identify what color it is pretty easily.

Nearly everyone, for example, would say that ripe blueberries are, of course, blue. When you look at it, however, it is not at all the same color as the sky on a clear day, which people would also say is blue (in most places anyway).

There are lots of shades of colors, and once you get into that shading, you will find a wide diversity of opinion concerning what colors things really are. When it comes to figuring out whether something is blue or green, the debate can get pretty heated.

In fact, there is even a website dedicated to showing people various shades of blue and green and asking them to determine whether it should be considered a shade of blue or a shade of green. You can find that site HERE.

What people have found is that where a shade is classified often changes dramatically based on where a person is from, the environment they live in, and much more.

Even just the names of shades of color are not always agreed upon in regard to which main group it belongs. Turquoise is an example of this. When asked, many people will adamantly say that Turquoise is a shade of blue, while others will argue that it is definitely a shade of green.

When you start adding in the language behind the color, it can get even more confusing. In Korean, Lakota, Thai, and Japanese, for example, the word that they use for blue is actually used to describe what people who speak English would commonly call green.

In Welsh, the word for grass is glaswellt, which is literally translated to ‘green straw.’ That would seem obvious, until you find that the word glas is actually used for blue in the language.

This puts a whole new twist on the debate from years ago over whether a dress was white and gold or black and blue. The fact is, while everyone does literally see the world a little differently, there are many other factors involved when naming a color.

In today’s highly connected world, it is easier than ever to find things that we disagree on, and rather than agreeing to disagree, everything has to become an argument.

So, let’s take a step back and understand that we all see colors a little differently, and that’s ok.

Except turquoise, of course, which I say is a shade of blue, and anyone who disagrees is wrong!

