Her Son Is Upset He Won’t Get Easter Eggs Now, But They Say They’re Just For Kids

AITA parent for stopping adult children Easter baskets?

I have said for many years when my children turned 21 and 24 and moved out that I’m not doing Easter baskets anymore.

My daughter was great with it and said I should’ve stopped doing it a long time ago, but she didn’t wanna hurt my feelings so I retired her basket that she has had since she was about two years old. My son however, says that’s not fair that his sister got Easter baskets for three years longer than he did. He said he likes those junkie little toys that I put in there, which made me feel so appreciated.

However, then I felt so guilty this year because I reminded him again tonight when he saw me make other children Easter baskets that he was not getting one. I swear I think he thinks he’s going to come tomorrow and have an Easter basket. He thinks I’m kidding because I’ve said this before and had him one. AITA?

