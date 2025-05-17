Her Stepsons Are Eating Her Out Of House And Home, But Dad Doesn’t Want To Stop Them Or Go To The Grocery Store To Buy More Food

I remember being a teenage boy. Man, I ate everything.

No food was safe in the house. It was gone as soon as I laid eyes on it.

I’d like to pretend that’s changed. It hasn’t. The main difference is now I’m buying all the food I’m rapidly destroying.

It can really cause issues when you’re in a household, though, and the food keeps disappearing because one teen is eating it all.

That’s what’s happening here, and the parents disagree on how to handle it. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for holding SO responsible for kid eating food meant to be shared? SO has 2 teen boys. They’re going through puberty and rapidly growing, I get it. My problem is one of them consistently – about once a week – eats ALL of something that was bought for everyone to share Sometimes it’s all in one sitting, sometimes he takes it to his room and munches over 1-2 days until it’s gone before anyone notices. In the past I’ve never complained because he’s a teen (try to be understanding) and not my kid….

Things, however, were getting out of hand.

But a few days ago I get groceries including Costco size bags of tortilla chips and chocolate chips. Next day I’m looking to eat some chips and salsa, chips gone. I know what happened. Annoyed but don’t. A few hours later I go down to bake with the chocolate chips and they’re gone too, an entire 48 oz bag disappeared, emptied.

She needed more chocolate chips.

SO is out to dinner so I wait until it’s supposed to be over then text him simply saying all the chips and chocolate chips I bought yesterday got eaten, buy more on the way home. Which he does. But then gets home fuming for making him do it. I tell him I think his anger is misplaced because I shouldn’t have even had to ask, that stuff shouldn’t be gone already.

He’s like what do you expect me to do about it?

He didn’t like her answer.

I tell him I just expect him to be responsible for his kid’s actions. Then he said he will tell the teens not to touch anything I buy ever again. I replied you know that’s not what I’m saying, you can allow whatever behavior you want but if it’s inconsiderateness you should be still responsible for making right when it affects other people. He still thinks I’m being ridiculous, that it’s no big deal.

Here’s the stipulations:

They were already older when we got married, their mom is actively involved, and SO and I agreed that I should stay out of parenting and punishment.

I’ll also add that if I see this kind of stuff happening I do say something politely just being the adult, like hey how about take a bowl of chips to your room instead of the whole bag, you can always get more but somebody else might want some… or like hey before you eat that last slice of pizza maybe you should see if your brother wants it since we got it for yall to share. I just don’t lecture or reprimand after the fact, because it seems to cross into more punishment territory… besides that, SO allows it and it seems to mostly just happen behind my back at this point. Also I could not go to the store myself because we have a baby who was already asleep for the night. AITA?

There needs to be a discussion with the teens about boundaries when it comes to food, like not eating all of something and not taking bags of food to their rooms.

Reddit weighed in:

SOMEBODY needs to grow up.

Wait till the shoe’s on the other foot.

But seriously, was this ALL at ONCE?

That is WAY too much chocolate.

