He’s Been Helping His Friend Out Since His Parents Passed, But He’s Tired Of Giving Him Handouts Even If His Water Gets Shut Off

My friend has basically had his parents supporting him for years. I have known him 20 years and he has been employed cumulatively maybe 3 years in that time. I never cared, because I felt it was none of my business. After his parents died last year, I did help, paying some of his utilities while he looked for work.

It has been over a year now, and he just keeps finding excuses. He doesn’t want customer service. He “tried to apply but the application didn’t go through.” I filled it out with his info and it went through fine. Every excuse. I feel like his financial situation is very much my business now.

He asked for help with his water bill. I said no. He said he was about to get it shut off. I said maybe he needs that. Myself or his boyfriend are constantly bailing him out. Maybe getting services shut off will get his butt into gear. AITA for telling my friend he deserves to have his water shut off?

No, unless there is a valid reason why he can’t work. Then he needs to apply for disability and adapt a career if he can.

I was thinking the same thing. It’s hard, but true.

It’s one of the complications of helping people.

I think he needs to figure out what his underlying problem is and deal with it.

Otherwise his life is just going to get harder.

