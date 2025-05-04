He’s Constantly Comparing His Current Girlfriend To His Ex-Girlfriend, But His Sister Thinks It’s Time To Let It Go

Breakups happen, and sometimes one person moves on quicker than the other person.

This can be hard to handle, and sometimes regret sets in where the person who ended the relationship wishes they were still together.

At some point you have to accept the fact that the relationship is over and move on, but the man in today’s story is having trouble doing that.

In fact, it seems that he’s trying to turn his current girlfriend into his ex-girlfriend.

His sister is so over this nonsense, but she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my brother to get over his ex? I (22f) have an older brother named Jacob (25m). Jacob dated this girl named Kami (24f) for about a year and a half. They met in high school but didn’t start dating until their second year of college. Jacob broke up with Kami on Valentine’s Day because he would be studying abroad in his third year and didn’t want to be long-distance, and he wanted to “explore” other people.

She was sad but eventually moved on.

Kami was heartbroken; she was super sweet, and it was hard to watch how devastated she was. Well, once my brother came back from his year abroad, he was distraught that Kami had moved on and started dating someone else. He tried to get back together with her, but she wasn’t interested. He even tried to be “friends,” but she cut him off and refuses to speak to him.

Jacob hasn’t really moved on.

Jacob moped around for the rest of his fourth year and a bit after, until he met his current girlfriend, Mandy(25f). Jacob is constantly comparing Mandy to Kami. If Mandy does something he doesn’t like, he immediately brings up how Kami would have never done that.

It sounds like he’s trying to turn Mandy into Kami.

Jacob constantly talks about how Kami was the love of his life, and he should never have let her go. It’s like a daily occurrence at this point. He compares Mandy to Kami, asks Mandy to dress like Kami, wants Mandy to talk like Kami, and has had Mandy dye her hair like Kami’s. It’s like a scary obsession with her.

She finally had to speak up about Jacob’s obsession with Kami.

We were at a family BBQ on Sunday, and Jacob brought Mandy. At one point, Mandy went to grab a beer, and Jacob sneered at her and said, “Kami wouldn’t drink that.” I lost it at that point for the past year, he and Mandy have been together, I’ve constantly listened to him harp on her, and compare him to the girl HE DUMPED. So I snapped and yelled at my brother, “Shut up and leave that girl alone, Kami doesn’t want you, she hasn’t for years. Mandy is a different person. Get over your ex and grow up you are acting like a huge jerk.” Jacob stormed out after I said this, and I ended up driving Mandy home.

Everyone has a different opinion about how OP handled this.

My mom thinks I’m being too harsh on Jacob. She thinks I should give him more grace since Kami was his first love, and it’s hard to get over your first love. My dad thinks I was being a jerk for embarrassing Jacob and Mandy that I should’ve kept my mouth shut and handled it in private not in front of our family and friends. Jacob says I’m a jerk and is now refusing to speak to me. The only people who don’t think I’m a jerk are Mandy, some family friends, and my aunts. So I need outside help was I being a jerk in this situation?

Jacob is a jerk for comparing Mandy to Kami.

Mandy needs to break up with him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

These are very good questions.

What her brother is doing is wrong.

He really needs to get over Kami.

Her brother’s behavior is messed up.

His girlfriend needs to break up with him.

If she hasn’t already.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.