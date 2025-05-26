His Brother Asked Him For Some Money After Helping Him Move, But He Refused Because He Had Earmarked Most Of The Money For The Future

Helping a family member should never come with strings attached.

AITAH for not giving my brother any of my extra money after he helped me move? A few weeks ago, I moved into a new apartment. It’s nothing fancy. Just a decent two-bedroom in a quieter part of town. I’d been living in a super cramped space before.

I finally managed to get enough together from a win on Jackpot City casino. I won $4,500 CAD for first/last month’s rent, as well as the security deposit and a few basic upgrades like a new bed and some shelves. Honestly, it felt like I caught a financial break after a rough few months, so I tried to be smart with it.

I asked my younger brother to help with the move. Nothing major, just lifting boxes and helping disassemble furniture. That sort of things. I bought pizza and drinks, paid for his gas, and we spent the whole day getting stuff done. I thought it was pretty standard sibling help.

Later that night, he offhandedly said something like: “You’ve got some extra cash now, right? Think I could get a cut for helping today?” At first, I laughed because I genuinely thought he was joking. But then he doubled down and said it was “only fair” since he spent his whole Saturday helping me, and I “have money now.”

I told him I appreciated the help, but the cash I have isn’t just sitting there for fun. Most of it’s already earmarked for rent, some overdue bills, and furnishing the place. I’m trying to be responsible for once.

He got annoyed, called me selfish, and said I was taking advantage of him. I get that moving sucks, but I didn’t realize he expected to be paid like a moving company. We’re family. I would’ve helped him no-questions-asked.

I guess I could’ve offered a little more than pizza, but it’s not like I’m suddenly rich or anything. I just had a bit of breathing room for the first time in ages. AITA for not giving him money?

Sincere help doesn’t require any financial reward.

