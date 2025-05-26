His Brother Wants Him To Give Him $100,000 To Fight For His Child’s Custody, But Even The Lawyers Don’t Think He’d Win

Family ties can get complicated, especially when money is involved.

What would you do if a family member asked you to pay their legal fees so they could fight for child custody? Would you do it even though you would’t get the money back, or would you refuse since that’s a lot of money and your family member may not even win?

This man is in this exact situation with this brother, and he doesn’t want to give his brother the money.

Should he give him the money anyway? Read the story below to decide.

AITA for refusing to give money to my brother to save his daughter ? I refused to give $100,000 to my brother to fund his legal custody battle. AITA for this? My brother called out of the blue one day. We’ve been living in different countries for many years, and we’re often not in touch.

This man shares what his brother is going through.

He has been going through divorce and custody battle for a long time. The divorce is really ugly. Both he and his ex-wife are extremely similar. They are both stubborn, argumentative, and always right. They are both ex-army.

His brother asked him for a huge amount of money.

So, my brother asks for $100,000. Specifically, it’s for the newest set of lawyers’ quote. They will conduct a last all-out custody battle. He explains it like a military strategy. He says it’s a last stand and about showing strength.

But his lawyers admitted that it’s a no-win situation.

According to his new lawyers, it is completely unwinnable. It’s also not recommended, just a waste of time, and he is better off accepting the hard truth and just saving the money.

He agreed with the lawyers and would not like to give his brother the money.

I personally agree with the lawyers based on what I was told by my brother. Yet, he insists it’s the only thing left to do. He also said there is no way he could pay it back. My view was, if it’s life or death, then yes. But it’s not, and it would only hurt everyone making this last stand.

Why pay the money if there’s no chance of winning?

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

Save the money, suggests this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person thinks the brother is psychotic.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

Short and straightforward.

Sometimes, being supportive means saying no… even to family.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.