His Dad Wanted To Bring His Girlfriend To The Graduation Dinner, But He Insisted She Wasn’t Welcome Since She Wasn’t Family

How do you decide who is and isn’t truly family?

Sometimes, the definition gets fuzzy, and feelings get hurt.

If your dad dated someone new every month, would you consider his current girlfriend family?

The answer to this question is dividing a father and child. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for telling my dad his girlfriend isn’t my family and that she’s not invited to my graduation dinner? Okay so for context my graduation is coming up and my mom wanted to take me somewhere to eat but we hadn’t talked about it in a few months so i forgot.

Today my dad called me to ask about graduation. He forgot when it was when he was just informed last week what day and month it would be. He then asks where I want to go out to eat after graduation.

Being forgetful can really backfire.

Again i forgot i already had plans which is my fault. So i tell him where and he says great. Then i talk to my mom and i get reminded about our plans. So I texted him that i totally forgot i already had plans but i would go to dinner with him that week.

It isn’t that simple.

He then tells me that, that’s not going to work and that he needs to come to my graduation dinner. So i say okay but its family only.

He is with a new girl every month and i don’t want someone who may or may not be in my life forever to come to my one day celebration.

Now Dad is upset.

So he says that hurts his feelings and that since my mom and him are divorced they aren’t family anymore. So i ask “Are you not my dad then?” and he says he is. So i tell him well then you’re my family. And he says that his girlfriend is family and i tell him no shes your family. And then he hung up on me.

Is he missing out on something?

And I heard his girlfriend in the back say ‘I was even going to buy him a gift.” Like okayyy? Thanks but that doesn’t entitle you to my dinner. I even told my sister i didn’t want her boyfriend to come since i only want my immediate family.

Dad’s playing the blame game.

My dad also blamed my mom for influencing me lmao Like dude im 19 if i only want family at my party then that’s that. He even said that since he’s my dad he’s entitled to bring someone. I told him no he wasn’t since its my dinner. He said a lot more but this post is already really long so what do you think AITA?

He should get to decide who he wants at his celebration.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

It’s not that uncommon of a request.

Does he just want to show off?

Bottom line:



Happy graduation, friend!

