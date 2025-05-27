His Female Coworker Accused Him Of Taking Pictures Of Her, But He Refused To Show The Last Pictures On His Phone

Everyone wants privacy and respect.

But what happens when you get accused of taking pictures of someone? Should you show them your photo gallery to prove your innocence?

This is what happened in this ‘office tales’ story, and the accused man refused to show his last photos to his coworkers.

Is he in the wrong for refusing?

Let’s find out.

AITA for refusing to let someone check my phone after a coworker accused me of taking pictures of her? So this happened at work. I (18, M) was on my stuff normally, scrolling through my phone and watching YouTube videos, when a coworker (17, F) suddenly accused me of taking pictures of her.

She was convinced he was lying.

That caught me off guard. I told her I hadn’t taken any photos and that I was just watching videos on YT, but she didn’t believe me and started getting louder and kinda annoying, drawing attention from nearby coworkers.

She said that if I had “nothing to hide,” I should just show her my photos. Luckily, the manager was nearby and came over because of the commotion.

He didn’t take the accusation lightly. But everyone wanted him to show his phone.

We both explained our sides. The manager said that if I wasn’t hiding anything, I could just show the last two pictures on my phone to clear it up quickly. But the thing is that had a lot to hide that I didn’t want to show — nothing illegal, creepy or weird, and definitely nothing involving her — but still private stuff that I didn’t want anyone else seeing. So I refused.

He was still confident, though.

I told the manager I was willing to prove my innocence in other ways, but I didn’t want to compromise my privacy. As a good faith gesture, I showed my phone’s battery usage stats, which clearly showed I hadn’t used the camera app recently.

That should be enough…

I also suggested checking the security footage. After reviewing the footage, it showed my phone was pointed at the ground the entire time and the angle wouldn’t have even allowed me to take a picture of her. So I was cleared.

But it still wasn’t enough for some.

Even so, a few of my coworkers later told me I should’ve just shown the photos because “She had the right to know if she was harrased”. I told them that the evidence proved my innocence and there was absolutely no need to show anything. Especially not to her, someone who I’ve never trusted. So, AITA?

He gave enough proof. Why should he feel bad about not doing it in a way that violated his privacy?

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

A reader shares a similar story.

This person has a different take.

A commenter shares their thoughts.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Not a healthy environment.

Since his coworker wants privacy, she should understand he wants privacy as well.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.