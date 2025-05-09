His Girlfriend Moved Her Mom And Sister In With Them To Provide Childcare, But He Doesn’t Want To Pay The Extra Expenses And Babysitting Fee For Her Family

Finding the right childcare for your baby can be very difficult.

This man explains that his girlfriend only wanted her mom or sister to watch her newborn, so she moved them into their house and promised to pay them a monthly babysitting fee.

He doesn’t think she really understands how much this arrangement is costing them, and he doesn’t want to pay for it.

AITAH to tell my GF that she has to pay her family and I won’t My (24M) girlfriend (27F) refused to allow our newborn to go to daycare. She would only be agreeable if it was her mom or her sister that watched our daughter. My GF made a deal with them that they could live with us, and they would be paid $500 a month, which is the average cost of daycare in my area.

I was told I would be paying them because the mom had lost one of her two jobs and needed the money. I did not agree to this, but as the father, I was told I had no say.

They already had a schedule arranged.

They are alternating who will be watching my daughter. My GF’s mom will be watching her Monday to Wednesday. And her sister will do it Thursday to Friday. They will do this for about 6 to 7 hours a day.

This agreement has raised our food bill, water bill and electric bill by $600/month total. I made a comment that we should have just put my daughter in daycare, and we would be saving about $7200 a year. I told my GF she was responsible for their pay and the cost difference in our bills.

I do make about three times more than my GF, but I shouldn’t be obligated to pay expenses, which could have been regulated all because my GF says that I had to. AITA for making her pay her sister/mom and the increase in bills?

