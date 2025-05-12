His Girlfriend Quit Her Job And Does Nothing At Home, So He Asked Her To Clean While He’s At Work

Unfair division of labor at home can be frustrating.

This man works full-time and is also a part-time student. His live-in girlfriend doesn’t work or go to school.

He thinks she should do more around the house since she’s not working and he is. She doesn’t think that’s fair.

Who’s right?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA For telling my girlfriend she needs to clean if she’s not going to get a job? My girlfriend (20F) and I (21M) have been together for 4 years. We have been living together for around 2 years. She had a part time job up until January or so, working 2 to 3 days per week, but she quit because she couldn’t stand working there any longer.

This man works full-time and studies part-time.

I, on the other hand, work a full time job, and I have a full-time college schedule. Though all the school is online, it still requires around 4 hours of work per week. Anyways, I don’t mind being “the provider.” I don’t want some sort of traditional wife who’s only there to cook, clean, and look pretty.

He feels like his unemployed girlfriend should clean the house.

However, I’m putting in 40 hours a week at work, and 4+ hours per week into school. So, I feel as though the least she could do is pick up around the house. Things like laundry, dishes, etc. I go to work 9 to 5, then we go to the gym, and then, I come home and cook for us.

She protested and argued.

Every time I try to express that our effort feels one-sided, she says that I’m being unfair. She adds that she shouldn’t be the “only one doing things around the house.” I agree with her to an extent, but she does nothing worthwhile while I’m at work. She’ll sleep, lay in bed on her phone, or play video games.

Her friends all took her side.

I just don’t know how to work something out. Her friends also take her side and say it’s unfair for me to ask her to clean. But I really don’t understand how that’s unreasonable to ask. Came here to rant more than anything, but AITA?

Maybe a chore chart would help, or she could get another job so she’s not just playing video games all day.

Little Miss Lazy Bones better start pulling her weight.

