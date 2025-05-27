His Girlfriend Suggested That He Try Eating A Local Delicacy From Her Country, But He Felt Disgusted When He Learned What It Was

Cultural differences can bring people closer, but it can also cause a heated argument between a couple.

What would you do if someone you cared about wanted you to eat a food from their culture that you thought sounded gross? Would you try it, or would you be honest and let them know you thought it sounded disgusting?

This man has no problem eating the local cuisine of his Brazilian girlfriend.

Then she suggested a dish that made him uncomfortable.

Now, he’s thinking he may have handled the situation poorly.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for expressing my disgust at a dish from my girlfriend’s culture? My (27M) girlfriend (24F) is Brazilian. Since we got together, she’s been introducing me to her country’s cuisine. I’ve loved everything she’s made and I’ve tried so far.

This man and his girlfriend went to a Brazilian steakhouse.

Last night, she took me to Brazilian steakhouse. And at some point, she asked the waiter for a dish that they didn’t serve here, but apparently, it is a staple in Brazilian barbecues. It was only later she explained to me that she was asking for chicken hearts.

He told her not to bother making the dish at home.

Because they didn’t have it, she later told me this: She would try to find it in the Brazilian store she usually goes to and make it at home. But I told her not to bother and that I wasn’t interested in trying it.

He said eating chicken hearts is gross.

She couldn’t understand why I wasn’t interested. So, I told her that the whole idea of eating chicken hearts sounded a bit “icky.” That’s the word I remember saying, but she later said I told her it was “disgusting.” So, I can’t be sure.

Now, she’s upset and calls him disrespectful.

She got really upset. She told me about how eating organs is not unusual in many cultures and that even if I didn’t want to try it, framing it as disgusting was disrespectful on my part. But I only said anything because she kept pushing for an explanation. So, I don’t know what she expected me to do. To lie?

That’s a tough situation. He shouldn’t feel forced to eat something he doesn’t want to eat, but I can also see why she felt offended.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person thinks he could have phrased it better.

Here’s another way to say it.

This user recommends trying the dish.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, short and simple.

Eating an animal’s internal organs is not for everyone.

