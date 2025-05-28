His Mom Asked Him To Pay For The Family Cottage, So He Brought Up The Tuition Money She Stole From Him

Money has always been a source of tension for families.

What would you do if you found out your mom spent the money that was supposed to pay for your college tuition? Would you be upset, let it go, or eventually try to get even?

This man was in that exact situation, and years later, he’s still not over it.

Now, he’s wondering if it was wrong to bring up the tuition money when his mom asked him to pay for something else.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA – told mom she can bill me using the tuition money she stole from me I (33M) was preparing to go to university. My mom confessed that there was no tuition money for me. Through the years, my dad would give her cash to deposit, but she only did the first one, and spent the rest.

This man was not surprised that his mom was keeping his tuition fee.

To be honest, I wasn’t even surprised. I was used to being disappointed by her. She promised that she would “pay me back,” and asked that I never tell my dad.

He didn’t have a good relationship with her.

So for four years, I thanked them for the tuition money, while I took out loans. For reasons to do with her narcissism, I have an arm’s-length relationship with her, but she would say we’re pretty close. She assumes my smiling and nodding while she drones on about the same stories is a relationship.

His mom prioritizes their cottage above anything else.

We have a family cottage that she puts above everything else. She lives there about 90 days of the year. I’ve been going there with my girlfriend for about 4 days each summer, which she begrudges as it takes away from her time. My dad supports my going, which is how I pull it off.

She told him to start paying for using the cottage.

She recently told me that it was time for me to start paying, especially for some of the maintenance on the cottage, since I use it. She actually suggested $1k, which is wildly disproportionate.

He told her she could get it from the money she never paid back.

I told her she could take it out of the tuition IOU and that we could negotiate the amount with Dad. She was speechless. She texted me later to say that it was manipulative to bring up the tuition and to threaten to tell Dad. It went on and on.

He thinks he’s not over the tuition fee problem yet.

I’ve been thinking about it. First, I’m hurt and offended that she can’t just do a nice thing for me. She always has to get something for it. Second, I guess I’m not really over the whole tuition thing. AITA for bringing up ancient history and not paying her for use of the cottage?

The least she can do is let him use the cottage for free after stealing his tuition money!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

While this person gives their honest opinion.

Gold diggers suck, says this person.

This user suggests telling the dad what the mom did.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

If you don’t want old wounds to open, don’t ask for favors that reopen them.

