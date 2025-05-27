His Mom Bought Him A PS5, And When His Dad Found Out About It, His Dad Demanded That He Bring It Over So His Step-Siblings Could Play It

When a parent buys a gift for their child, they are buying it for them, not the potential step-siblings that they may have with their other parent.

What would you do if your mom got you a PS5 and now your dad is demanding that you bring it over so your step-siblings (who you aren’t close with) can use it?

That is the situation the young man in this story is in, and now he’s arguing with his dad about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for fighting with my dad because I won’t share my PS5 at my mom’s house with my stepsiblings at his? My mom bought me (15M) a PS5 for Christmas. My friends and I play it all the time when my mom’s custody time comes around. My parents share custody of me so I’m at a different house every week.

I never said anything about the PS5 at dad’s house because I knew my dad would expect me to share. He’s got a huge thing about me having so much more than my stepsiblings because mom only has me and she can afford stuff for me that my dad’s wife can’t afford for her kids. She has 6 kids who live with her all the time and they all have different dad’s and none of them have their dad around so she struggles to pay for stuff even now that she’s married to dad.

This makes my dad go crazy about us being treated the same. But my mom doesn’t owe those kids anything and I’m not going to make her pick up the slack for that crap. I’m not close to any of them either so why would I invite them to mom’s house? They’re not my friends.

My dad was going through my phone last week and saw me text my friends about the PS5 and plans we had to play games. Dad asked me why I never told him about the PS5 and why I didn’t bring it to his house to share. He told me I need to do it next time I come over and he can plan a fun day with me and my stepsiblings. I said no way and we fought about it.

He accused me of rubbing the PS5 in their faces and letting them be treated bad. But I said nothing to them and the only reason they know about it or dad even is because he read those texts and got mad at me. My dad gave mom hell about it and wanted her to punish me for fighting him and being selfish. AITA?

No, transporting a PS5 back and forth can be dangerous, and letting a bunch of people use it who might not be careful is also not a good idea. On top of that, the PS5 is for this kid. Mom didn’t buy it for all these other children.

