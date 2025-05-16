His Upstairs Neighbors Kept Bothering Him With Pranks And Loud Music, So This Man Silenced Them With The Help Of A Breaker Switch

Living with bad neighbors can turn your home into a nightmare.

Petty with the breaker box. Rude neighbors. I lived in an old house with multiple apartment units. I had the entire first floor. I also had access to the basement near an side entrance. The upstairs neighbors hated me for reasons never clear to me.

This man’s neighbor would always annoy him and play loud music.

When I would start a shower, I could hear them run to their bathroom to flush the toilet. Which would cause the shower to briefly only run scalding hot water. They also played loud music. And jumped around at random times.

He tried to be nice, but they wouldn’t stop bothering him.

I learned to start the shower. But not get in it until after hearing their toilet flush. I had politely asked them not to play loud music late at night. I tried being nice, until I found my motorcycle pushed over. It was always chained against my stair railing with a cover on it.

He knew they were the only ones who could do it to his motorcycle.

I couldn’t prove it was them. But it was out of sight from other people. And it seemed logical that they did it.

When he went down the basement, he got an idea.

One day, the power went out. The landlord asked me to check the breaker box on the basement stair near my unit. It was just a local power outage, but it gave me an idea. When their music was loud, I’d shut off all the power to their unit only.

The neighbors stopped making noise.

When I was getting ready for work, I’d step down the stair and flip off the breaker. Then, enjoy the silence until I was ready to leave. Anytime they were loud, I’d cut their power. The neighbors continued to stomp around the apartment. And try to scald me in the shower. But the noise was never an issue again.

This time, he turned off the neighbor’s furnace.

The peak of my retaliation came on a very cold winter day. When I realized the units had separate furnaces located in the basement. I turned theirs off and waited. The landlord called to see if I had any issues and said he would come to look. But he couldn’t get there until much later. I turned it back on just before his arrival.

The landlord couldn’t figure out what the problem was.

The landlord asked all the tenants if they were experiencing any issues. But everyone else said it was fine. He never figured out I was the culprit. I’m not proud of my pettiness, but still smirk when I think of this.

Sometimes, the most satisfying revenge is just a flip of a switch.

Simple but effective.

