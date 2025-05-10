Home Chef Showed Viewers How To Make A Healthy, High-Protein Chicken Crock Pot Meal

As a crock pot lover, I gotta say that I’m here for this!

A man named Dan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a crock pot recipe that he said is guaranteed to pack on muscle.

Dan said, “Throw in a Crock-Pot a pack of chicken thighs with some olive oil.”

He continued, “Season it heavily with salt and pepper, and a whole sliced onion, some Italian seasoning, some garlic, and about half a cup of balsamic vinaigrette, two cans of stewed tomatoes.”

Dan continued, “Turn it on high for about four hours. You just made one of the easiest, cleanest, and high-protein balsamic chicken recipes that took you five minutes to prep.”

The TikTokker showed viewers and boy, does it look tasty!

Now I’m hungry…

Check out the video.

@apexmandan One of the easiest, cleanest and most flavorful crock pot recipes you’ll ever make Super high in protein and you can meal prep it for the whole week with some white rice and maybe some veggies You can eat clean without breaking the bank I promise You can also make fire recipes like this one Follow for more ✅ #crockpotrecipes #proteinrecipes ♬ original sound – gap

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this person made a funny comment.

This looks like a hearty and a healthy meal!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.