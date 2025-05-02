Husband Misses His Old Two-Seater That Once Caused Chaos In Their Marriage, But She’s Not Impressed When It Returns As A Birthday “Gift”

She’s turning 45 and just found out what her husband got her for her birthday.

Problem is…it’s a car she’s always hated—one that nearly wrecked their relationship two decades ago.

Now she’s stuck wondering if she should fake a smile or let him know exactly how she feels.

Check it out and decide whether or not you think she’s right.

I found out my husband’s present for my bday and hate it. Aitah? I know I’ll sound ungrateful, but I need an advice I’ll turn 45 in a few weeks and I casually found out what my husband is going to give me as a present. Flash back: when we started dating, he had a 2-seats Bmw he loved. He had one major accident with it, spent a month in hospital, had it repaired, then it was stolen three times (!!!). It caused a lot of fights and pain between us, and also a huge loss of money. I hated it.

When our first daughter was born, he agreed there was no use in a two-seats car and sold it. The guy who took it only paid half of it, the other half was never paid for (hence lawsuit, lawyers, another loss of money, more hate). But that was almost 20 years ago. Now I found out that he’s found the very same Bmw and bought it as a present FOR ME! He knows how I feel about this car, it brought a lot of negativeness in our lives, we don’t need it and I don’t want to drive it. It’s basically for himself. How am I supposed to react when he’ll give it to me? Falsely cheerful?

I know this car, having it again, makes him happy, but it definitely makes me unhappy. I don’t want to disappoint him, but he did disappoint me… I can’t help but feeling and AH!

