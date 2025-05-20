Husband Opens Up About Feeling Overwhelmed While Caring For Pregnant Wife And Child, But Her Response Leaves Him Wondering If He’s The Problem

It’s tough when one partner feels like they’re carrying the weight of the world alone.

I told my pregnant wife how I really feel My wife and I are expecting our second child in August. So she is 5 months pregnant. Our first is now 3 years old and has been incredibly challenging pretty much since the start of the pregnancy. It’s all standard 3yo stuff, such as tantrums, hitting, biting, etc., but my wife and I have very different parenting techniques. I’m very structured and she’s not so much. My wife also suffers from HG (Hyperemesis gravidarum) which is essentially morning sickness 24/7, throughout the pregnancy. I should also add my wife is a third grade teacher at an incredibly competitive school.

Since we found out she is pregnant, understandably so, she has been completely out of commission so I have taken on all responsibility of everything. I also work from home so I take care of all the household stuff (laundry, making lunches/dinner etc.) I drop off and pick up my son from daycare, and walk our dog everyday. I also am fully responsible for all the bills (we do however, share our earnings in one account).

We recently went on vacation, and it was awesome. We were able to switch off from the real world and had an amazing time as a family. But we’ve been back no more than 5 minutes, and everything has hit the fan. I had a full on panic attack and then after things calmed down I told my wife that I feel incredibly alone and cannot handle the pressure of everything, especially just how tough our son has been.

She basically told me to figure it out, as she has nothing to give me. I found this really hard to hear, given how much I am giving this entire family, I’m just looking for a little support, yet I’m being made to feel that I’m insensitive just for bringing this up AITA?

