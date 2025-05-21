If You’ve Ever Freaked Out During Turbulence, This Way Of Reframing the Problem Might Help

I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve prayed in the last decade.

Two of them were during bad turbulence.

I’m not even particularly afraid of flying. In fact, I quite enjoy it.

But there’s something about getting roughed around IN THE SKY that just makes you feel like surely this is the end.

Perhaps a little advice from TikTok user @neoaviation could help us out:

“If your [sic] scared of turbulence just remember the jello theory, it makes turbulence 100x more enjoyable,” it says, over an image of a plane wing and turbine wobbling slightly in the air.

The caption explains further; “Turbulence feels bumpy, but the plan is stable in the air, like floating safely in Jello.”

Maybe feeling the bumps as though you’re a little marshmallow in a jello dessert will be helpful?

Of course, this isn’t what everyone was imagining.

Some had VERY violent ideas.



And for some, no thought experiment will be sufficient.

Happy flying?

I mean, if you’ve gotta do it, you might as well enjoy it.

