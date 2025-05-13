Immigrant Worker Was Exploited At Work, So He Got The Last Laugh When His Ex-Manager Applied At His New Job

Workplace inclusion and diversity are crucial.

What would you do if a boss made completely unreasonable demands of your time? Would you simply follow their orders even if they were ridiculous, or would you look for another job and an opportunity to get revenge?

This man was an immigrant worker dealing with a disrespectful and disorganized site manager.

But once he found a new job, he was able to turn the tables and get back at his ex-manager.

Read the story below to find out more.

Site Manager calling me nonstop all day every day I used to work in this site where this jerk site manager used to call me nonstop. He was asking me to stop what I was doing and go do something else. He was incapable of time management and to see what was priority.

This man struggled to work with a manager who would interrupt him nonstop.

At first, I tried to reason with him, but he couldn’t get that I’d never get anything done if he do not stop doing that. So I started to ignore his calls and messages, making him to come up in the scaffold and talk to me.

He began ignoring his manager’s requests.

I’d say, “Let me finish this and will get that.” But I never do. I was bitter, because I was being exploited for being an immigrant, and mostly of the crap job used to come to me. I couldn’t quit to work elsewhere because of some visa conditions.

He quit his job after a two-week notice.

So, a month or so afterwards, I got my permanent visa, and I quit the job. But not before putting my 2 weeks notice and spending the whole time walking around or napping in the toilet.

He found a new job where people were a lot nicer.

Then, I got this new job which I was being paid way much better, and people was much nicer. One day, the company owner called me to ask about this jerk guy as he was looking for a job in this same company that I was.

He gave honest feedback about his jerk manager.

So, I obviously didn’t had to tell any lies. I just simply explained how was to work with him and his behaviour towards me. Keep in mind that my boss is also an immigrant. So yeah, jerk did not get the job, thanks to my feedback.

That was the perfect opportunity to get back at his old boss, but it wasn’t really even revenge. It was just being honest.

Let’s find out the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares a good point.

Good on you, says this peron.

Exactly makes sense.

People are sharing valuable lessons.

Finally, people are loving the petty revenge.

Karma works best with honesty and transparency.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.