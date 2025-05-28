May 28, 2025 at 2:49 pm

‘It caught on fire without even being on.’ – A Driver Had Some Major Problems With Her Car Five Days After She Bought It

by Matthew Gilligan

Buyer beware!

That catchphrase exists for a reason…and this is good example of why…

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks how things with her Dodge Charger went sideways shortly after she bought the car.

The video shows a smoking car and the the text overlay says it all…

It reads, “Bought a Dodge Charger 5 days ago and it caught on fire without even being on.”

In the comments, the woman said that the car was a used 2020 Charger and that no one was hurt in the fire.

The TikTokker said that the fire started because of something wrong with the car’s heated seat.

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

That escalated quickly!

In only five days, to be exact!

