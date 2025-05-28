‘It caught on fire without even being on.’ – A Driver Had Some Major Problems With Her Car Five Days After She Bought It

Buyer beware!

That catchphrase exists for a reason…and this is good example of why…

A TikTokker posted a video and showed folks how things with her Dodge Charger went sideways shortly after she bought the car.

The video shows a smoking car and the the text overlay says it all…

It reads, “Bought a Dodge Charger 5 days ago and it caught on fire without even being on.”

In the comments, the woman said that the car was a used 2020 Charger and that no one was hurt in the fire.

The TikTokker said that the fire started because of something wrong with the car’s heated seat.

Take a look at the video.

That escalated quickly!

In only five days, to be exact!

