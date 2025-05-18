Loan From One Coworker To Another Took A Turn For The Worse, But When Management Had To Step In And Mediate, Things Got Awkward

Money is tricky enough, but when financial debts intertwine with the workplace, things can quickly become complicated.

When one coworker fails to repay the money borrowed from her much-younger colleague, management gets involved, and the situation becomes all the more awkward.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my coworker about an experience I had with another coworker borrowing money and not returning it? My coworker (36 F) borrowed $40 from me (18 F). I let her, since she mentioned it was for her children.

Getting the money back, however, would prove difficult.

For two weeks straight, she repeatedly told me she would pay me back the next day, but she did not. A few days ago, I was in the takeaway room, and a few people in there were talking about their experiences with lending her money.

She shared her experience, which ended up escalating the issue all the way up to the top.

I proceeded to tell them mine, which made another coworker angry enough to take it to management. I ended up being paid back due to management saying something.

Now, however, the coworker isn’t happy with her.

The issue is, and where I may be the AH, is that she actually told me not to tell anyone nor take it to management. Now, she is telling people that I am lying, so I don’t know what to do. AITA?

Lending money to a coworker is rarely as simple as it sounds.

What did Reddit think?

There are several valuable lessons to learn here about conduct with your coworkers.

It’s clear this person was taken advantage of by her coworker.

It’s good to be friendly with your coworkers, but keeping them at arms length may be the smartest move.

This user thinks the coworker must have been really desperate to ask someone so much younger for help.

The money may have been returned, but the trust may never recover.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.