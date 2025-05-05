Man Adopted His Friend’s Daughter After They Tragically Passed, But His Clueless Sister-In-Law Thought She Would Expose Him By DNA Testing The Child Behind His Back

Imagine adopting a child after your friends pass away, only to have someone who doesn’t know the full story try to “expose” you in front of everyone.

AITAH for laughing in my SIL’s face when she DNA tested my daughter? I, 30 M, have a daughter who’s 6. I am not biologically related to her at all. There is no blood relation between us. I was friends with her mother for most all of my childhood. We were never involved romantically and were always just friends. She had her daughter at 23 with her 25 year old husband.

But unfortunately, something really tragic happened.

When my daughter was a newborn (about 3 months, technically) both her mother and father were killed. I won’t go into too much detail for privacy reasons, but it was workplace shooting. My friend and her husband had worked in the same building, and were both killed. Both my friend and her husband had grown up with less than ideal families and didn’t have any siblings so there wasn’t any “next of kin” for their daughter to go to.

Fortunately, they had a real friend.

However, because I was close with them, I was able to adopt her. Even though I had been iffy about the idea of kids, I didn’t want their daughter to grow up in foster care or around people who didn’t have a connection to her bio parents, so I stepped in.

As a true father would!

My parents and siblings know that my daughter is not my actual daughter, biologically speaking. My daughter, I’ll call Lily for the post, also knows that she’s adopted. I never really hid the fact that she was adopted, she knows her parents are dead and were killed by a “bad man” but I’m saving the details for when she’s older. Lily does not look like me at all. She looks exactly like her mother and biological dad.

Of course. But people make assumptions.

Most people assume that I’m her bio dad and that she just took after her mom. I don’t ever really correct this when and if people assume this because it just seems unnecessary.

But then a different situation presented itself.

My brother has been with his fiancée for about 2 years now. A few weeks ago we were all meeting up at my parent’s house and my sister-in-law (SIL) saw an old picture of me, my friend and her husband. She pointed to my friend and asked who she was, and I explained that was Lily’s mother. SIL got quiet and stood in front of the picture for a while. I didn’t think much of it.

She was already planning what to do next.

To clarify, she knows my friend died, but I guess didn’t know that she had been married, or that Lily is not my bio daughter. I suppose she assumed my daughter was mine and my friend’s biological daughter. My SIL got a DNA test done on my daughter behind my back. She used my brother’s DNA for the test, and when it came back that they weren’t related, she knew that meant me and Lily weren’t related.

Oh, wow, what a revelation.

She came up to me with the results and waved them in my face, saying that I was taking care of a dead woman’s affair baby. She said this to me in front of my daughter. I just stared at her for a while before bursting out laughing at this. I told her I knew Lily wasn’t my biological daughter, and that this thing called adoption exists. Her face went red and she stormed off.

She really thought she was onto something. But other people thought he was rude.

My brother is mad I embarrassed his fiancée, but I said she embarrassed herself by DNA testing a kid that isn’t hers and then parading the results up to me. What did she want me to do? What was her goal with this? Did she want me to break down and abandon my daughter? My brother said she thought she was doing the right thing and called me an ******. I don’t feel like I’m in the wrong, especially considering my SIL was the one who stuck her nose where it doesn’t belong. AITA?

His sister-in-law needs a hobby.

That was immature and could have harmed the child.

Let's see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Food for thought.

This commenter shares her opinion.

Another reader chimes in.

Good question.

It shouldn't be.

Maybe the embarrassment will prevent her from doing anything like this again.

Even if she really wanted to "help," her approach would still not accomplish that.

