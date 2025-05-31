Man Bought His Girlfriend An Upgraded Festival Ticket As A Gift, But She Accused Him Of Ruining Mother’s Day

Gifts are meant to make the other person feel valued and special.

This man bought his girlfriend a festival ticket with upgrades and special perks for Mother’s Day.

He wanted to make her experience more comfortable.

However, she realized it may keep her away from her brother who will also attend the festival.

The gift suddenly turned into an unexpected argument.

Read the full story below.

AITA for buying a Comfort festival ticket for my long term GF even though she wanted a basic ticket? For Mother’s Day, I (36M) bought my GF (38F) a festival ticket. It has various add ons and perks, but it was mainly purchased so she can have access to clean toilets and discounted food. The ticket is only 60€ more than the standard ticket.

This man’s girlfriend is going to the festival with her brother.

She only wants to attend so she can see Justin Timberlake. She’s going with her brother who is yet to get his ticket, so she feels that this ticket is excluding him from spending time with her.

I’ve have specifically reiterated that this is my gift to her so that she can avoid situations that I have personally witnessed her becoming irate at and that it is at her discretion whether or not she uses the additional benefits and that she can still have fun with her brother regardless.

But it still caused a huge fight between them.

Yet this has created a huge argument to which she is claiming that I have selfishly ruined her Mother’s Day. I’m honestly really ticked by this as I often go out on a limb for such occasions and this reaction is becoming commonplace, just never to this extreme yet. How do I rectify this situation?

He thought he was being thoughtful.

Even good intentions can lead to conflict when feelings get in the way.

