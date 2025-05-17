Man Doesn’t Like One Of His Fiancée’s Lifelong Friends, And Tells Her It’s Because She’s Manipulative And Narcissistic

There are no perfect friendships, but some friendships don’t seem very friendly.

If you thought someone you loved had a friend who wasn’t a very good friend, would you point that out, or would you stay out if it since it’s not your friendship?

This man feels that his fiancée’s life-long friend is manipulative and narcissistic because she often makes comments to guilt or manipulate his fiancée.

He’s wondering if it’s a good idea or a bad idea to tell her how he feels.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my fiancé that I really don’t like one of her friends My fiancée has this friend she has been close to her since they were kids. Let’s call her Mandy. Well, Mandy is the kind of person that is very manipulative and narcissistic.

Here’s an example of something Mandy says.

She says things to my fiancé like: “I feel so alone when you hang out with other friends.” It’s to pressure her into prioritizing her over others. Also, she never lets my fiancé have a happy moment for herself.

This man isn’t sure if he’s just being overprotective of his fiancée.

My fiancée will tell Mandy about an accomplishment in her personal life. And Mandy’s reply will be, “Oh, that’s great. But last week, I got a promotion at work.” Am I overreacting or being too overprotective of my fiancé? I just want the best for her.

Mandy sounds kind of annoying, but it’s his fiancée’s friend. He should stay out of it.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user offers some advice.

This person also has a terrible friend like Mandy.

Here’s a good point from this person.

More friendly advice here.

Finally, this person shares their honest opinion.

Sounds like a jealous and controlling friend.

