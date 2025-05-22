May 22, 2025 at 4:48 am

Customer Goes To Cold Stone Creamery, But Then He Sees The Prices Of Their Ice Cream

Rob Halo at a Cold Stone Creamery

I don’t want to shock you to your very core, so I hope you’re sitting down, but it turns out, everything is getting expensive.

This includes the little treats we give ourselves, perhaps as a way of coping with how expensive everything is.

Like when TikTok user @action4hope took a trip to his local Cold Stone Creamery.

Rob Halo at a Cold Stone Creamery

“Yo, yo…” he says in disbelief.

Rob Halo at a Cold Stone Creamery

“YO COLDSTONE HAS LOST THEY **** MIND,” reads the caption.

Rob Halo at a Cold Stone Creamery

The largest size is over $20 now.

Rob Halo at a Cold Stone Creamery

Yikes.

Yo $22 for a hallf G! #fypage #fyp #foryoupage #stitch #trending #viral @Cold Stone Creamery

Fam… just stop paying these prices!

Some say it’s nowhere near worth it.

Grocery store ice cream is still WAY more affordable.

Do I smell a SHILL?!

Dang it, now I’m hungry.

Which is a big problem in this economy.

