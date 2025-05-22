Customer Goes To Cold Stone Creamery, But Then He Sees The Prices Of Their Ice Cream
by Ben Auxier
I don’t want to shock you to your very core, so I hope you’re sitting down, but it turns out, everything is getting expensive.
This includes the little treats we give ourselves, perhaps as a way of coping with how expensive everything is.
Like when TikTok user @action4hope took a trip to his local Cold Stone Creamery.
“Yo, yo…” he says in disbelief.
“YO COLDSTONE HAS LOST THEY **** MIND,” reads the caption.
The largest size is over $20 now.
Yikes.
@action4hope
Yo $22 for a hallf G! #fypage #fyp #foryoupage #stitch #trending #viral @Cold Stone Creamery
Fam… just stop paying these prices!
Some say it’s nowhere near worth it.
Grocery store ice cream is still WAY more affordable.
Do I smell a SHILL?!
Dang it, now I’m hungry.
Which is a big problem in this economy.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.