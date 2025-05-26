Driver Parked On The Street To Attend A Party, But When He Wanted To Leave, He Found Out That A Car Boxed Him In

Parking etiquette is important even among strangers.

What would you do if a car parallel parked so close to your bumper that you couldn’t get out?

That’s what happened to this man when he parked his car on the street while attending a party.

He found a way to get out and get revenge.

Read the full story below to find out what he did.

Park me in, lets see what happens This all happened when I was in college. I was driving a beast ’73 Chevy Caprice (big boat). Most people were driving big boats then. I was arriving at a party.

This man decided to park on the street next to the garage entryway.

I couldn’t park in the apartment underground lot. Then, I found a street parking next to the garage entryway for the apartment. There was enough room for 2 cars, mine and the guy behind me (we each had a driveway for getting out).

When he was about to leave, his car was blocked in front and at the back.

When I came out of the party about 4 hours later, the guy was still behind me, but there was a small car parked in front. Their bumper was close to mine. Now, I’ve got no room in the back or in the front to get out. No problem. I shifted to low, inched forward and slowly pushed the car in front of me into the parking garage entry way.

He called the Super and told him about the car blocking the entryway.

Now, the petty revenge. I went back to the party to use the phone and called their Super. I let them know that the garage entry was blocked by this little car (with license plate XXXX) and people couldn’t get out. The super sounded annoyed late on a Saturday night, and I’m sure a tow was called.

The person who owned the little car was probably really upset when he found out his car was towed, but it served him right for blocking another car with his car.

Improper parking etiquette can lead to petty payback.

