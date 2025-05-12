He Provided Everything For His Girlfriend During Their Relationship, And Now That They’ve Broken Up, His Ex Is Asking For Financial Support

Supporting your partner financially is common when you’re in a relationship.

This man provided for his girlfriend for two years while she lived with him.

However, they have broken up, and now, she’s asking some kind of “settlement” to make up for her sacrifices.

She did make a lot of sacrifices to be with him, so he’s not sure what to do.

Do you think what she wants is fair? Read the full story below.

AITAH for not giving my ex-girlfriend any money after we broke up? My ex (28F) and I (30M) were together for about 2 years. We broke up a couple of months ago on good terms. No drama, no cheating. We just felt like we were heading to different directions.

This man paid for everything when they were still together.

The thing is she moved to the US from overseas to be with me, and when she did, she left a lot behind, including dropping out of school. While we were together, I paid for pretty much everything. I mean rent bills, her car lease, her tuition, visa, and other stuff.

He has a good amount of money from various sources.

I was in a position to do it because I have a good amount of money from investments and inheritance. I also won on Stake US that set me for life, and I never minded covering things while we were together.

His ex-girlfriend didn’t work because he was supporting her.

She wasn’t working, because I was happy for her to run the home. She never worked while she lived here. We always kind of treated it like “my money is our money,” but only in the sense that I was happy to support us.

Now, she’s asking him if he could provide her with some kind of financial settlement.

Now that we’ve split, she’s asking if I’d be open to giving her a financial settlement. This is to “recognise what she gave up for me.” Like she feels she should be compensated for the time and sacrifices she made. To be clear, I didn’t ask her to drop out or move. She chose to and I supported her the whole time.

He feels bad, but he also thinks it’s not his obligation.

I do feel bad that she’s now in a rough spot. But at the same time, we’re not married, and I don’t think I owe her money just because we broke up. AITA for saying no?

It’s too bad his ex made so many sacrifices to be with him, but it’s not his responsibility to provide for her.

Let’s find out what the reactions of people are on Reddit.

This person shares a valid point.

Not your problem, says this person.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This person suggest helping her with her flight home.

Finally, short and simple.

Financial support also ends when the relationship is over.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.