Father Refuses To Let His Daughter And Her Fiancé Sleep In His Hobby Room Because The Pull-Out Couch Is Fine, So They Left Early

Boundaries get blurry when family visits, especially when your personal space becomes the battleground.

What would you do if your adult daughter and her fiancé expected to stay in a room you’ve spent years turning into your dream hobby space? Would you clear it out for the weekend so they could use the room? Or would you make other sleeping arrangements for them?

In the following story, one father finds himself in this exact scenario, and it does not end well for him. Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to let my daughter’s fiancé stay in our guest room because I use it for my hobby? So I (M49) might be in the wrong here, but I honestly don’t think I am, and would love to hear outside perspectives. My daughter (23F) got engaged recently and came to visit us with her fiancé (24M). We live a few states away, so I get that traveling is tiring, but we were happy to host for the weekend. Now, I’ve had my guest room set up for my miniature wargaming for the past few years. It’s my space, where I go to decompress after work, and it’s honestly the only spot in the house that’s fully mine. My wife has the sunroom, and the rest of the house is kind of communal.

He has a lot invested in his models.

I’ve got thousands of dollars of models, custom terrain, a 3D printer setup, etc. It’s not just a hobby; it’s an investment and, frankly, a form of art. Anyway, when they arrived, I had the office couch made up for them, pull-out, memory foam, decent blanket, very clean. My daughter seemed fine with it, but her fiancé kind of made a face and later asked why they couldn’t just sleep in the guest room. I told him plainly it wasn’t available because it’s not a guest room anymore. It’s my studio.

His daughter was not happy and ended up leaving a day early.

Later that night, my daughter confronted me privately and said I was being selfish and ridiculous and that it was just for two nights. She said they felt unwelcome and like I was prioritizing plastic figurines over family. I told her that’s not fair. They have a place to sleep. It’s not like I made them sleep on the floor. Now, my wife is giving me the cold shoulder and saying I could have just packed it up for a weekend, but again, it’s not like these are toys you throw in a box. Some of them are fragile, and some are half-painted. I don’t want to spend days reorganizing and then undoing all that work just because they didn’t like the setup. They left a day early, and now I’m getting texts from my daughter about how I chose my hobby over her happiness, which just seems dramatic to me. AITA?

Yikes! If it was that big of a deal, they could’ve just rented a hotel room.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about the man’s daughter and son-in-law.

