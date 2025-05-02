Man Refuses To Take Back The Dog He Gave To His Ex After Their Breakup, And Now She’s Calling Him Heartless

Letting go is hard enough, until someone tries to hand back what you already gave up.

So, what would you do if your ex asked you to take back the dog you once adopted together, after you’d already said a painful goodbye and moved on?

Would you rearrange your life to help?

Or would you explain why helping out is not possible, even if you’re viewed as heartless?

In the following story, one man finds himself caught up in this exact situation with his ex.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for refusing to take care of my ex’s dog even though I was the one who originally adopted him? I (28M) adopted a dog, Max, five years ago when I was living with my ex, “Riley” (30F). We were together for a little over three years. Technically, I adopted him, I filled out the paperwork, I paid the adoption fees and the vet stuff in the beginning, but Riley was always way more attached. She did the training, took him on walks, taught him tricks, all that. She really bonded with him. I loved him too, but I honestly think she loved her more.

When they broke up, she asked for Max.

When we broke up two years ago, she asked if she could keep Max. It sucked but I said okay. I remember saying something like, “I just want him to be happy.” She cried, I cried, it was a whole emotional thing. I moved out, and she kept him. Fast-forward to last week. She calls me out of nowhere, saying she’s been struggling. She has mental health issues, work is a mess, and she might lose her place.

She says she needs a break from being a dog owner and asks if I could “take Max back for a while.” She makes it sound temporary, but also kind of vague.

Currently, he has no time or place for a dog.

I told her I couldn’t. I live in a small apartment with an allergic roommate, I work about 60 hours a week, and I honestly don’t have the space or energy to take care of a dog again, especially not this dog that I already emotionally said goodbye to. She got really upset, and said I’m abandoning him, that I “don’t even care what happens to him,” and that if I don’t take him, she doesn’t know what she’s going to do. Her mom even called me, which was… weird. Now I feel like crap. My friends are split. Some say it’s not my responsibility anymore, that I gave him to her, and she made her choices. Others are saying I owe it to Max because I was the one who brought him into this in the first place, and he didn’t ask to be caught between us. AITA?

