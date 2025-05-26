Diner Was Treated Poorly At A Fancy Restaurant While He Was On An Important Lunch Meeting, So He Made Sure The Restaurant Paid For It

Customers deserve a high level of service, especially if they’re paying a lot.

Disrespect Me? Pay the Price. This is my friend Keith’s story, but as he passed away recently, I’m telling it in his honour. Keith and I were both consultants in London in the UK. This was in the mid 1990s.

Keith booked a table at an upscale restaurant in Soho.

Keith had booked lunch with a potential new client he was trying to win over. He chose quite an upmarket restaurant in Soho. It was usually booked out on Fridays, so you have to book a week or two ahead in advance. It was very popular for business lunches.​

It wasn’t a good experience to begin with.

Keith and his client met up at the restaurant. First, they were made to wait nearly 20 minutes for their table despite them being right on time. Their waiter was incredibly arrogant. He patronised them both over their wine selections and pairings.

Even the food was poor.

The food was poor, with one of the main meals coming out almost cold and having to be sent back. This infuriated the waiter. There were other issues as well.

Keith knew it didn’t go well.

In the end, the client left early claiming to be needed back at the office. Keith knew it had not gone well. He called for the restaurant manager and complained. But the manager insisted the bill be fully paid.

So, when he got back to the office, he asked everyone to make a reservation at the same restaurant.

Keith got back to the office, and he asked us to start booking tables at the restaurant. This was for the Friday two weeks in advance over the coming week. So, we did. Back in the day, you only gave your last name to book a table. They didn’t take telephone numbers or anything.

He was overjoyed to see the restaurant empty.

Fast forward to Friday two weeks later. Keith triumphantly walked past the near empty restaurant. He was jubilant. We estimated that his little stunt cost that restaurant between 3,500 and 5,000 pounds.

That was a clever way to get revenge, but it’s weird the restaurant is so popular if the food is so bad.

Revenge is best served cold… just like their overpriced lunch.

