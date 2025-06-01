Manager Insisted On Formal Accommodations For An Aging Contractor, So Contractor Used Them To Protect His Health And Step Away From The Job On His Own Terms

Many skilled workers of a certain age eventually have to adjust their duties to manage physical strain.

So when one father found himself need accommodations after years of hard labor, a strict manager’s actions ended up setting off an unexpected chain of events that led to his cushy retirement!

Read on for the full story!

Get a list of work restrictions? Ok. Dad did plumbing, heating, and air for decades. It reached a point his shoulders bothered him if he worked above his head, so he just didn’t take plumbing calls and got help with the bigger calls he took, if needed. He was good at his job, made himself and the company decent money. Everyone is happy, even micromanaging manager.

But come a few changes in leadership.

Micromanaging manager leaves, and new manager still thinks all is good, so no worries. Dad just thinks it’s the aches and pains of aging, so just goes about life. Micromanaging manager returns and the malicious compliance begins.

The manager approaches the contractor about accommodations.

He tells Dad that if he won’t take certain types of calls, he needs a list of restrictions. This is normal for making sure accommodations and needs are met, so Dad says, “OK, cool, that’s fair,” and goes to the doc and lets them know what’s going on.

The contractor begrudgingly complies, but ends up getting a sweet deal.

He’s annoyed because it was working as it was for quite a long time. Doc says, “Oh, this isn’t just aging, it’s repetitive motion.” Oh, that repetitive motion—from the job. So guess what: now workers’ comp claim, and Pops doesn’t have to take those calls. Dad ended up retired and living happily not long after that, until he passed.

The paperwork was a hassle at first, but they ultimately gave this dad what he deserved!

What did Reddit have to say?

Unlike many of the other stories on this sub, the manager was actually the hero of this story!

It’s always nice to see the underdog win.

Everything worked out the way it was supposed to in the end.

This dad got the support he needed and the permission to step away from the job on his own terms.

This frustrating process ended up being a blessing in disguise!

