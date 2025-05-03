His Dad Gave Him Money To Pay For His Education, But Now Pops Claims The Money Was A Loan And Not A Gift

Part of growing up means being responsible with you finances; however, sometimes things get flip-flopped where the kids end up better off financially than the parents.

AITA for not giving my dad money he says he gave me years ago? AITA for refusing to give my dad $20,000 for a business, even though he now says the money was his all along? A few weeks ago, my dad (62M) asked me (32M) for $20,000 to help fund a gas station business he wanted to start. I said no, respectfully, because over the years he’s started 30–40 business ventures—none of which have succeeded. He rarely takes advice, changes his mind constantly, and gets defensive when challenged. I’ve supported where I could emotionally, but I’ve seen this cycle repeat itself too many times.

His dad didn’t take “no” for an answer.

After I declined, he sent me a message saying how shocked and disappointed he was, saying he was waiting for me to “wake up” and help him. Then, a few days later, I got another message—this time in Arabic—completely changing the story. He now claims that back in 2015, he deposited $30,000 under my name, and that this money came from his government retirement package. According to him, it was meant to be shared between me and my siblings to help with living expenses and education while we were abroad.

Now his dad wants the money back.

I did use that money during my time studying to pay for exams, licensing, rent, etc.—which is exactly what he told us the money was there for. He never said it was a loan or that I’d need to repay it. Now, almost a decade later, he says I owe him the rest of the money and that he needs it—not for the gas station anymore, but to support my siblings’ education. The reasoning has completely changed.

He knows his dad really wants the money for the business idea.

What’s worse is he knows that I’ve been carefully investing my savings for my own retirement, and he’s essentially asking me to sell off long-term investments to fund his latest business idea. He retired in 2023 at age 60 and has since refused to return to work to help support the family. What’s frustrating is the story keeps changing depending on what might convince me: first it was a business, now it’s for the family. It feels manipulative.

He doesn’t want to give his dad the money.

I’ve worked hard, earned my degree, and tried to support my family where I can. But this shift—framing past help as a “debt” and guilting me—feels really unfair. I’m also honestly worried that if I “repay” this supposed debt now, it won’t stop here—what’s next? Is he going to come back asking me to reimburse him for diapers he bought when I was a baby, or the bus passes from when I was in high school? I want to set boundaries, but now I’m torn. Would giving him the money just enable this cycle? AITA for saying no?

