Man’s Girlfriend Had His 1967 Impala Taken To A Scrapyard When He Wasn’t Home, So He Kicked Her Out And Sued Her For Theft

Imagine having invested over a year of time and money in restoring a 1967 Impala, only for someone to have it taken to a scrapyard.

In this particular case, a man decided to sue his girlfriend for doing exactly this, and now her family and friends are trying to convince him that he’s being dramatic.

Let’s take a look.

AITA For suing my girlfriend after she had my 1967 impala project taken to the scrapyard? I’ll try to keep this short. I had a 1967 Impala 4 door that I bought in Feb 2019. A couple months ago I bought my first house that had a 2.5 car garage. I moved the car in and started tearing it down for a complete restoration. I had the body in one bay and the chassis in another, plus the whole garage filled with parts.

It’s a lot of work, but it was also his passion.

About two months ago, my girlfriend came to live with me during this whole crisis and the whole time has hated that car. She wants to park in the garage but I have 2 acres of land with a lot of nice places to park under shady trees or hell even in the barn if it has to be inside. I tell her ‘tough luck, it’s my house’ and its not like I can just throw it back together real quick.

Unfortunately, she didn’t respect his belongings.

Anyways I was out of town for a couple days on a business trip for the small local company I work for. When I got back, my girlfriend was all smiles. Making me food all the time, doing all the chores, all that. I though maybe she just was happy to have me home but then I realized that I didn’t see her car in it’s usual spot.

His gut feeling was right.

I asked her where she parked so I could make sure I mow that area and keep it clean and she said not to worry because she parked in the garage. I asked how and she told me to go check it out. Turns out that while I was gone she hired some people to come over and move everything related to that car, including the drivetrain, body, and chassis and all parts, and take it to the local dump/scrapyard.

There’s no doubt his heart sank in that moment.

I was absolutely dumbfounded. I had spent over 11k on that car including new parts, services, and the car itself. I told her that I was going to be taking her to court for that and she brushed me off like I was being dramatic. I told her that it’s done between us and to pack her things and leave.

He established the boundaries he felt were necessary.

I admit I was a really angry but I did end up getting a lawyer, and as I have all the receipts for all that money spent and I have her on my house’s security cam footage letting the guys in and watching them take it all, I think I can win.

But other people disagree with his response.

Her family and friends are absolutely blowing me up saying it’s just a stupid old piece of junk and that she cannot pay back all that money I spent, and that I should just let it go. But I have been putting all my time, effort, and money into that car for a year and a half now and goddammit if I am not going to get justice for what she did. AITA?

She committed crimes and he lost not only money but also the time he invested in that car.

Suing her seems fair.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

She committed a literal crime and mocked him for feeling betrayed.

Why shouldn’t he sue her and get some justice after this?

