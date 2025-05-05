May 5, 2025 at 8:49 am

McDonald’s Employee Showed People How Filthy The Fry Station Is At His Location

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of a dirty french fry station

It’s videos like this that make me never want to eat at a fast food restaurant ever again.

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers the ugly situation in the kitchen where they work.

a dirty french fry station

The video showed a worker pull a huge glob of disgusting nastiness from the fry station.

mcdonald's worker holding french fries

And let’s just say that it wasn’t a pretty picture…

Is that mold?!?!

man cleaning a french fry station at mcdonald's

Let’s take a look at the video.

At your Local McDonald’s 😅🫣 #fyp #mcdonalds

♬ original sound – MrkeepFit

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And one individual spoke up.

There’s only one word for this: DISGUSTING.

