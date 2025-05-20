Mom Keeps Spreading Lies About Her Daughter’s Family, So She Suddenly Finds Herself Without A Place To Stay

This woman took in her grieving, elderly mom, gave her two bedrooms, cooked her meals, managed her meds, and endured her hoarding.

But after a string of sympathy-seeking lies—including accusations of neglect and abuse—she reached her breaking point.

Now that Mom’s been picked up (tears on cue, of course), she’s wondering: Is she the jerk for finally saying enough?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for kicking my mom out of our house I (F63) booted my mother out of my house last night after she returned home from visiting a friend. My mother, “Uma”, lives with me, H(64), and D(30) since my dad died. We do everything for her. Here’s my problem and is why I booted her: she’s been telling her friends that we are taking her money, won’t feed her, won’t pick up her medication, won’t buy her what she needs (diapers, tea, medical supplements, etc.) One of her friends was all friendly and sweet when she picked her up but gave me filthy looks when she dropped her off.

It gets worse.

Shortly thereafter, we received a visit from Adult Protective Services. They interviewed her privately, then interviewed us (hubby and daughter) separately. I didn’t connect the dots until later and confronted the woman who dropped her off. She’s known us for years and fortunately was able to see Uma was weaving lies for sympathy. She also knew Uma was a hypochondriac.

Talk about twisting the truth!

Another friend dropped her off yesterday after a lengthy visit. “Beth” told me Mom cried the whole time because we don’t give her access to her money (she has a debit card which she’s lost several times), she hates everything we cook (we cook what she asks us to cook), and she wants her own apartment. Beth suggested we look at apartments that would suit her, but with Uma’s not driving, forgetfulness, having her dog, not eating, not bathing, and having severe allergies, it’s just not feasible. I WFH FT and then some and have a household of my own to tend. I don’t have the time to run errands for her if they are outside of ours as well. I also cannot afford to subsidize her independent living. She told her friends she was “starving” because “we wouldn’t let her eat before she met up with them at 11 a.m.” Not only did she have breakfast, which I prepared, forced her to eat, and cleaned up after it, she also had a snack in mid morning.

Something is not adding up.

Uma also told Beth that we won’t let her have her stuff here (she’s a compulsive hoarder), yet she already occupies 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms as well as the library and the Pantry kitchen. She wants us to clean out another room so she has room for her stuff. I finally blew up when I found out Uma told Beth the bruises on her arms were from us grabbing her roughly (they were from blood tests the preceding week…she’s on thinners). I called my sister and told her I was done taking care of her. My heart is breaking because I do know she mourns the loss of my dad. I also dearly love her. But I see her turn her tears on and off so easily that it seems more of a manipulation technique than of reality.

What a drama queen!

When my sister showed up to pick her up, she hadn’t cried a single drop. Once my sister opened the door, she started bawling, claiming she didn’t know what she did wrong. So, AITA for booting my mother to the curb?

Reddit had little patience for crocodile tears and full-blown manipulation.

Loving your parent doesn’t mean becoming their emotional punching bag.

Elder care is hard enough without false claims triggering APS visits.

And it’s worth protecting her sanity and peace.

Turns out, “family drama” is just “gaslighting” with a casserole.

