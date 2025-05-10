Neighborhood Kids Play In Her Driveway Every Morning, So Every Morning, She Tells Them To Play In Their Own Driveway

Most kids do not understand the consequences of their actions.

They just want to play.

This woman was constantly getting woken up by kids playing in her driveway.

She doesn’t want the liability when someone gets hurt, so she asked them to get off her property.

Now she’s wondering who is really in the wrong here.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for telling kids to get off my property? I have a very long driveway. It has a pretty good downward slant for the last 1/3 of it. Earlier this week, I caught the neighbor kids fully on my property near my garage. They were turning their electric car toy around to go zoom down the slanted driveway. I immediately told them to get off my property.

This woman woke up to kids playing in her driveway.

This morning, before 7 am, I woke up to the same kids screaming at the top of their lungs. They were playing on the part of the driveway that’s still very slanted, and it’s the part that feeds into the street. They were doing this yesterday, too.

She told the children to go play int their driveway instead.

I confirmed yesterday with the city that this is my property and that I’d be liable if anyone got hurt. I opened the front door this morning and asked them to please go play in their driveway.

She knows she’d be liable if anyone gets hurt.

To make it worse, their mother was watching this happen. I would have been blasted to outer space if I played on someone else’s property as a kid. I work in insurance. Even if I didn’t give my permission to be on my property, I’d be liable if someone got hurt.

She’s torn whether she did the right thing by asking them to leave.

The driveway falls under what’s called Attractive Nuisance. It’s slanted and they’re attracted to it because it lets them go, “Weeeeee!” To avoid liability, I have to tell them to leave consistently. So, AITA?

She really needs to talk to the children’s parents about this.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

Children just don’t understand the possible danger of what they’re doing.

