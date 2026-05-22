Teen Confronts Mother After Discovering She Used ChatGPT for Her Graduation Work

AI is now showing up in products on the shelf and even letters from parents to their kids. Um, letters are supposed to be the most personal, human medium to communicate.

A teenager already knew her mom relied heavily on ChatGPT for basically everything, so when her mom mentioned writing a rhyming poem for her graduation ceremony, she immediately became suspicious that AI was involved.

The issue wasn’t really about the poem being perfect, though.

She explained that she didn’t want something polished or robotic sounding for such an important moment.

Instead, the conversation quickly turned emotional after her mom admitted she was using AI “for help” and became defensive when questioned about it.

Things only got worse from there.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my mom that I don’t want her AI-written letter for my graduation ceremony? I (F17) participated in this year-long program, and its graduation ceremony is coming up. One of the things the program has asked parents to do for it is to write a letter, so that the students can have a nice note waiting for them on their chair at the ceremony. Last night, my mom (in her 40s) told me that she was writing the letter as a rhyming poem. For context, my mom uses Chatgpt for absolutely everything.

And she already expected her to use it for her graduation as well.

She uses it to write all her emails and texts, and I have seen her use it to write birthday cards and even sympathy messages. If she has a question, she will pull up the app and ask Chatgpt. I have tried multiple times in the past to tell her about the environmentally damaging effects of using AI, but she still uses it. Anyways, after my mom told me what she was working on, my first thought was “oh, she’s probably using AI for it.” So, I asked her if she was, and she got very uncomfortable and avoided answering the question. Based on her response, I knew that she was indeed using AI to help write the poem.

She decided to be honest with her mom.

I immediately told her that I didn’t want her to use AI for something personal like this, and that I didn’t want some Chatgpt-generated, robotically written letter. I told her I would rather have something genuine and made by her, even if it was bad, because it would be better than anything created by a robot. I asked her to please rewrite it without using AI, because I wanted something from her. I ended it by stating that if in the end, she did give me something written by AI, I would throw it out and it wouldn’t mean anything to me (which, now, looking back, might have been a bit too mean?)

Things escalated.

I didn’t press the issue further after that. Today, I walked into the kitchen with my dad, and she immediately started telling him to write the letter instead of her. She told me, “I’m using AI as a guide to ask it for words that rhyme for my poem. Do you still not want my letter?” And I told her, “Yes, I still don’t want your letter.” I said that because I was thinking that if she only needed help with finding words that rhyme, she simply could have used Google or a rhyming words website that will just give you what you need. But she didn’t.

Her mom felt hurt by her words.

Which is why I suspect that she was actually using AI to write whole sentences of the poem and not just for finding rhyming words. After I told her this, she broke down in tears. She started calling me a “bad daughter” in front of my dad and sister (who is 7 years old) and saying that I was “full of nonsense.” My dad tried to calm her down by saying that he would write the letter instead, and then my mom retreated to her room. Anyways, that is the whole situation as of now. AITA?

Now kids are telling adults to cut back AI usage? Wow. That’s very embarrassing.

What did Reddit think?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Yikes. It is wild.

That’s not good.

I agree.

It’s simple…

Another reader shares their opinion.

Yup.

Honestly, this situation feels like one of those arguments that’s technically about AI but is actually about something much deeper underneath.

The daughter clearly wasn’t asking for a perfect poem or some beautifully written speech. She just wanted something that felt personal and genuinely came from her mom instead of a chatbot.

At the same time, the way she delivered that message probably hit a lot harder than she intended.

Saying she would throw the letter away and that it would “mean nothing” understandably hurt her mom, especially if her mom believed she was still putting effort into it.

It’s dangerously Black Mirror that family fights are now happening over whether emotional moments should be outsourced to AI in the first place.