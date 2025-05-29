Neighbors Use Homeowner’s Yard As Their Dog’s Toilet, So The Homeowner Considers Serving A Trespassing Notice

In one quiet neighborhood, tensions grew not from loud parties, but from repeated trespasses and unanswered calls.

After spotting the same family treating their yard like their pet’s personal toilet, one homeowner had finally had enough of being disrespected.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I sent my neighbor a Letter of No Trespass? I just moved into my house 2 years ago. There is also a strip of land between my house and my neighbor’s where half of the strip belongs to one or the other. One day, I was in my family room when I saw my neighbor walking his dog in the middle of my backyard.

At first, it seemed to be a mistake.

He saw me and quickly turned around to walk back toward his house. I figured that they didn’t realize that I had moved in and that it would stop now that they knew.

But then it kept happening.

Later, I was pulling out of my garage when I saw a different man from the same house walking their dog by the side of my house on the strip of land I mentioned earlier. He craned his neck to watch my car, but when I opened my car door to go speak to him, he started walking to his house.

Then again.

One day, I was in my office (the monitor is in front of a window with a clear view of my front yard) when I heard barking. I glanced outside and saw my neighbor’s dog loose in my yard before wandering into the street and my other neighbors’ yards.

So the homeowner decides to get more serious about monitoring their home.

I decided to install security cameras. When I saw my neighbor, I told him about the cameras and mentioned that it has an automatic alarm. I also brought up how his dog was loose in my front yard before. He promised to try to prevent this from happening in the future. A few months ago, I had finished clearing a relatively large space of vegetation and debris closest to my neighbor’s property.

But the trespassing continued.

Later, I received a notification on my phone from my backyard camera, and I saw a woman from my neighbor’s family walking their dog in the newly cleared space in my backyard in the live feed. She continued to walk further into my property, so I activated the alarm on my security camera. I saw her look up at the camera, continue to stay in there while her dog pooped/peed, before walking back over to her backyard. (I forgot to mention that I have never seen them pick up after their dog.)

They tried talking to their neighbors, but they had no luck reaching them.

I was really upset. I tried to reach out to them to discuss my concerns. I rarely see my neighbors, so I figured I would give them a call to either discuss the situation over the phone or to schedule a time to speak in person. No one ever answered.

They’re starting to feel like their options are limited.

When I try to talk to them in person (if I see them), they would ignore me and quickly walk into their house or into their vehicle as soon as they see me.

I have thought about installing a fence, but it’s not possible with the layout of my backyard. I googled alternative solutions to my issue and found something called a Letter of No Trespass. WIBTA if I sent a Letter of No Trespass to my neighbor and his family?

If a fence couldn’t set a boundary, maybe a letter would.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Perhaps there’s a smellier way to go about things.

This commenter has another bright idea.

Sending a letter would be the most legally effective, but would it be more trouble than it’s worth?

There’s a few options to try before going nuclear.

Could the language of the law be the only one these neighbors understand?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.