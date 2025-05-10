New Hotel Supervisor Gave Their Number To The Team In Case They Need To Text Them, But One Of The Agents Keeps Sending Them Messages That Aren’t Work Related

Sending texts to a coworker outside of work shouldn’t be a problem.

Unless it’s not work-related and it’s all the time.

This person started a new job as a hotel supervisor and gave their number to the team.

But one of the front desk agents is sending texts that aren’t about work.

AITA for asking a coworker to not text me unless work related? I started at a new hotel two months ago. And being a supervisor, I thought it’s prudent to give front desk agents my phone number in case they needed me or something. There is one agent who keeps texting me about non-work issues.

The texts are about all sorts of random things.

He texts me good morning. He hopes I have a good night. If I want to buy a king-size bed from him. If I know any good Chinese restaurants around my town. Or if I’m having a good day off.

They plan to text him back, telling him to only text during work hours.

It’s all kinds of weird and awkward. Would I be the jerk if I text him and ask him to only text me during work hours? And only on work related issues?

The coworker’s texts sound really inappropriate. Giving out a personal phone number was probably a mistake.

We all have that one weird coworker.

