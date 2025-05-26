Their Family Overlooked Their Birthday And Hurt Their Feelings, But Then The Fam Made Them Out To Be The Villain

Birthdays are an annual reminder of love and appreciation, but not everyone feels celebrated when their special day rolls around.

One person’s attempt at a long-awaited celebration turns into a growing frustration when family plans slip through the cracks, and nobody even remembers they forgot.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for making my mom uncomfortable for skipping my birthday? I am turning 22 in June, but my family’s birthdays are all bundled up in spring. Last year, my mom told us to pick a restaurant to eat at and we’d go on the nearest Sunday.

Dining out for birthdays was somewhat of a tradition for the family.

We did Red Lobster for my younger brother, Steak and Shake for my older brother, South Point Buffet for my dad, IHOP for my mom, and this seafood boil place for my sister (pretty pricey but super good). I wanted to go to Cheesecake Factory.

But due to unforeseen circumstances, their celebration ended up getting postponed.

However, my birthday is on June 30th and I had drill from June 26 to July 10th (Marine Corps Reserves, call me weekend warrior all you want). Because of that, I figured we’d go on the Sunday I got back. After all, it was my 21st birthday.

But then plans got pushed back again.

Before we were about to leave, my dad gets called in to work (doctor). After that, my mom insisted that she’d make it up. I don’t know if it was because money is tight or scheduling, but she kept pushing it off. By the time August rolled around, it didn’t even come up anymore.

A year goes by…

Now, my younger brother’s birthday is coming up and we’re going to an Asian restaurant. My mom was talking about how last year was so nice and I said, “For everyone else.” I don’t know why I was feeling bitter.

Their mother insists she didn’t overlook their celebration.

She asked me, “You didn’t like the restaurant you chose?” I responded, “We didn’t go to the restaurant I chose.” She INSISTED that we went out for my birthday, but I said, “You’re the one always taking pictures, can you find the one for my birthday?”

Soon everyone realizes that they did, in fact, overlook it.

She looks in her phone’s photo album for last year. She checks June… then July… then August. Nothing. She sees everyone else’s birthday, but mine never showed, because there was nothing to show.

Then their family starts the gaslighting.

Later on, my dad called me an AH for making it seem like they didn’t care about me. I told him I knew they cared about me, it’s just something that slips through the cracks. I don’t like feeling this bitter. I’m an adult now with plans of moving out, so I don’t know if I should or could let it go. AITA?

How did the person whose birthday was forgotten end up being the villain in this story?

Let’s hear what Reddit had to say.

Maybe this whole thing is a sign of deeper issues at play.

The person’s whose birthday was forgotten shouldn’t be the one feeling guilty here.

These parents just aren’t taking any accountability.

No one should convince this person that they are wrong for feeling bad about being forgotten.

No one deserves to feel forgotten on their birthday.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.