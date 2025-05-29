Partner Tried To Protect Their Wife’s Health By Not Funding Her Habit, But Instead Of Feeling Cared For, She Felt Controlled And Untrusted

In a marriage, finding a balance between control and concern isn’t always easy.

When one concerned partner decided to stop funding their wife’s smoking habit, she saw it as an unfair power move instead of a loving gesture.

AITA for telling my wife to quit smoking My wife likes to smoke cigarettes, but I tell her for her own health and financial reasons that I think it would be best if she did either or not both of them.

I tell her that she is only damaging her lungs in the long run. But she tells me that I am being too controlling with what she does.

So they try and meet her halfway.

So I compromised with her and told her that if she wants to do both, then she has to use her own money for it — not our joint account or my money — or save the money to get it herself, and that I will not be going to buy them for her.

So AITA?

They thought setting financial limits would spark a healthier future for them both, but their wife didn’t see it that way.

What did Reddit think?

There’s quite a bit of nuance to unpack in this situation.

This person is completely right to not use their money for something that’s harming a loved one and themselves.

It’s not wrong to care about a loved one’s wellbeing.

This user thinks they should just accept that smoking is just part of who their partner is.

Even the most caring gestures can be misunderstood.

